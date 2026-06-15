Atlanta demands action against killer cop at Civilian Review Board meeting

By staff

Atlanta, GA – On Thursday, June 11, the family of Linton Blackwell and members of the Atlanta community attended the Atlanta Citizens Review Board’s meeting. Speakers demanded that the board investigate the murder of Linton Blackwell, killed by police officer Gerald Walker.

Blackwell was killed by off-duty cop Gerald Walker on October 11, 2025. The cop shot Blackwell 17 times in the back. Walker is still working for APD and has faced no accountability.

Linton Blackwell was a 42-year-old father of two, an artist, and a resident of the Buckhead neighborhood in Atlanta. He grew up in East Lake Meadows, the housing projects which are now a golf course.

The Linton Blackwell family and supporters packed the room and gave public comments. All public comments were about Linton Blackwell. Jimmy Hill, cousin of Linton Blackwell, said, “Atlanta Police Officer Gerald Walker had numerous violations. There were many red flags. Why were they ignored? Who was responsible for allowing Gerald Walker to work an off-duty job knowing he was a risk?” Speakers pointed out the seven previous sustained violations Gerald Walker had in his record.

The Atlanta Citizen’s Review Board is a police oversight committee which investigates police misconduct. The board was created in 2007 after Atlanta Police murdered 92-year-old Kathryn Johnston, planted drugs in her house, and kidnapped a false witness to cover their tracks.

The Atlanta Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression organized the mobilization and spoke in support of the family. Organizers and the family vowed to continue the fight until they get the answers and accountability they demand.

#AtlantaGA #GA #InjusticeSystem #PoliceAccountability #LintonBlackwell