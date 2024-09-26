Atlanta: Community stands with Lebanon, opposes U.S.-backed aggression

By Alex Carson

Atlanta, GA – About 100 community members gathered outside the Israeli consulate Tuesday evening, September 24, to protest the U.S.-backed Israeli aggression on Lebanon. The Israeli airstrikes on civilian homes and institutions signify a major escalation and are a futile attempt to quell the militant solidarity between Lebanese and Palestinian resistance groups.

Since the beginning of the U.S.-funded genocide in Gaza last October, the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah has been strategically striking Israeli military bases and illegal settlements in the north of occupied Palestine. The high degree of coordination between anti-imperialist resistance movements in Yemen, Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and Palestine is not only a deterrent to the region-wide war the Israeli leadership desires but is actively paving the way towards a Middle East free from U.S. domination and meddling.

Community members lined both sides of Spring Street in Midtown Atlanta, waving Palestinian and Lebanese flags in unison. Flag-waving protesters occupied the intersection during red lights while activists distributed flyers to drivers, detailing the genocide in Gaza and promoting future protests. Over a dozen Atlanta Police Department officers surveilled the protest from nearby alleys and parking lots. They were met with chants of, “APD, KKK, IDF you’re all the same!” and “200,000 people dead! Democrats, your hands are red!”

A Palestinian community member stated, “Yesterday Netanyahu was saying he was bombing Lebanon to kill Hezbollah, in Gaza he says he wants to kill Hamas. They’re lying! They just need excuses!” She finished the speech by reaffirming support for the popular resistance, “40,000 women are pregnant in Gaza right now, they will never kill the Palestinians. Palestine will be free soon. And we say to Lebanon, make us proud! Keep bombing Israel!” The crowd erupted in cheers.

The protest ended with attendees committing to protest yet again in Centennial Olympic Park on October 5 to commemorate one year of genocide against Gaza and a year of heroic resistance to Zionist occupation.

#AtlantaGA #GA #AntiWarMovement #Lebanon #Palestine