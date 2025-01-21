Atlanta commemorates two years since the killing of Tortuguita by Georgia State Patrol

By staff

Atlanta, GA – On Saturday, January 18, hundreds of community members gathered to honor the life of Manuel Esteban Paez Teràn, known as Tortuguita, a forest defender killed by the Georgia State Patrol two years ago while protesting the construction of Cop City in Atlanta. Protesters carried turtle-shaped umbrellas with messages of solidarity in honor of Tortuguita’s life.

The rally began at Old Fourth Ward Skatepark with speakers from important local and national struggles, along with community-building activities. Indigenous activists in the struggle against the Dakota Access Pipeline spoke about the importance of opposing projects like Cop City. The Georgia Latino Alliance for Human Rights spoke about the fight against repressive anti-immigrant bills, such as the Laken Riley Act, which recently passed in the Senate. Refaat Alareer Mobile Library was also present, honoring the life and work of the martyred Palestinian activist and professor Dr. Refaat Alareer.

“My message is that we have to keep going,” said Belkis Teràn, mother of Tortuguita. “We have to work on ourselves. That’s why I did the Tortuguita Healing Center, it’s for everybody that wants to do good for the community and for themselves.” Teràn stressed the importance of continuing the fight, remembering Tortuguita’s words “we can defeat the police by being happy.”

Protesters marched down the Atlanta Beltline towards the BlackRock Atlanta office. Tim Franzen, a member of People’s Campaign to Stop Cop City, says in his speech “BlackRock owns part of Lockheed Martin. What do they do? They build bombs and jets. Where do they go? They go to Gaza. They’re invested in every part of the policing process.” BlackRock also plays a big role in displacing working-class Black families in Atlanta and all over the country.

The rally ended back at the skatepark, with activists vowing to keep up the fight against Cop City and asserting their determination to win. “We can win. I believe that. Because when people gather together and fight for our rights, we will win. That’s what I believe.” stated Ms. Jodah Barnette, with the People’s Campaign to Stop Cop City. “We have to keep on fighting and keep on going. And that’s why I'm out here today when I could be at home resting.”

#AtlantaGA #GA #InJusticeSystem #CopCity #Tortuguita #KillerCops