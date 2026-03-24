Atlanta celebrates the life of Deacon Johnny Holloman

By staff

Atlanta, GA – On Sunday, March 15 the family of Deacon Johnny Holloman and supporters packed the room in Little Five Points Community Center for a documentary screening and celebration of Deacon Holloman’s life. The family restated their demands for accountability from Atlanta police for the murder of Deacon Holloman.

Deacon Johnny Holloman Sr, 62, was murdered by 23-year-old Atlanta PD officer Kiran Kimborough in 2023. After getting in a minor accident, Deacon Holloman called the police to file a report. He also called his daughter and kept her on the line. When killer cop Kimborough showed up, he was already acting rude and short-tempered. The cop proceeded to issue a ticket to Deacon Holloman and tried to tell him he had to sign it. That was a lie. Deacon Holloman asked for his supervisor, but Kimborough became more aggressive. He tased Deacon Holloman and suffocated him with the help of a tow truck driver. The Deacon’s daughter, Arnitra Holloman, had to listen to the whole thing with no power to stop it.

The killer cop was fired but a grand jury failed to indict him in August of 2025. The family is seeking a retrial in the coming months.

The documentary screening is part of a campaign to bring publicity to the case before the new grand jury begins. What About The Deacon? is a short documentary made by JustEldredge Media with the permission of the family. The documentary shows body-cam footage of the murder of Jonny Holloman Sr and interviews with his family, legal team and those whose lives he impacted.

The screening was followed by a discussion with three of Deacon Holloman’s daughters, facilitated by Kiran Desai from the Atlanta Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression. The family shared their struggles adjusting to life after the murder of their father, while having to fight for justice at the same time. Arnitra Holloman emphasized that their fight for justice is tied to others who are fighting against police crimes.

After the discussion, community members joined the family to commemorate what would have been Deacon Johnny Holloman Sr’s 65th birthday.

The event ended with a balloon release and a speech by Arnitra Holloman, vowing to keep her father’s name alive and continue the fight for justice.

#AtlantaGA #GA #InJusticeSystem #KillerCops #NAARPR #AAARPR