Atlanta activists confront MAGA during Trump/Vance campaign event

By staff

Atlanta, GA – On August 3, a coalition of local activists and community members gathered at Georgia State Convocation Center to protest a high-profile rally for former President Donald Trump and Republican Senator JD Vance.

The demonstration, organized by the Atlanta Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression and Atlanta Democratic Socialists of America, was called in response to the extreme right-wing agenda promoted by Trump, Vance and the Republican Party as a whole.

The protesters gathered directly outside the venue, facing off the thousands of MAGA supporters from around the Southeast, as evidenced by the number of people with wearing LSU and Alabama caps, who were unable to secure a spot inside. Police looked on as tensions escalated. Numerous Trump supporters physically confronted activists without consequence, shoving and throwing empty beer cans.

With signs reading “From Atlanta to Palestine, occupation is a crime” and ‘End U.S. aid to Israel,’ activists put special emphasis on opposing the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people committed by Israel and the United States. Throughout the event, chants drew attention to Trump’s hateful, genocidal rhetoric towards Palestine and warmongering in the Middle East.

Protesters also voiced their disapproval of Trump’s record on mass incarceration, and his attacks on immigrant, LGBTQ and reproductive rights.

When the red-faced MAGA crowd tried to drown out protestors with rabidly jingoistic chants of “USA! USA,” the protesters countered with “Free free Palestine!”

Inside the center, Trump and Vance welcomed Georgia’s Republican Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones. Jones’ appearance drew criticism from the protest crowd for his participation as one of the 16 illegitimate GOP electors who falsified documents during the unsuccessful plot to declare Trump the 2020 presidential winner.

Proud conspiracy theorist Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, Congressman Mike Collins – who recently lauded a video of white Ole Miss students terrorizing a Black woman – and former Trump White House Political Director and Congressional-hopeful Brian Jack filled out the five-hour speaking list.

“We’re out here because Trump, Vance, and all these genocide-supporters are not welcome in our city,” said Erica Schneider, a spokesperson for the Atlanta Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression.

As the march to November and the 2024 presidential election continues, the swing-state of Georgia is likely to be a well-trodden pit stop for both the Republicans and the Democrats. Local activists in Atlanta plan to continue organizing protests and demonstrations to confront both parties and raise a people’s agenda.

