By staff

Colorado Springs, CO – On Saturday, October 17, Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FSRO) members tabled at the fourth national No Kings protest in Colorado Springs, where hundreds gathered in Acacia Park and around City Hall.

Genevieve Richard, an organizer with FRSO who tabled at the event, states, “As bad as Trump is, he is ultimately a symptom of the broken system we find ourselves in. We've been fighting against capitalism long before Trump showed up, and we'll continue fighting once he's gone. We understand that we need socialism, and we need a party to get there.”

The FRSO table encouraged people to vote no on Colorado ballot measures 134 and 135, which would strip rights from transgender people, as well as no on ballot measure 81, which would increase collaboration between ICE and local law enforcement.

Brandon Rincon, another FRSO organizer who tabled at the event, states, “Socialists need to stand with the people when they stand up against reactionary attacks. We need a united front of all who can be united so we can fight back. We want to help illuminate the path forward for all those who are fed up with our current system and what’s happening around us but aren’t sure what to do about it.”

October 17 reportedly saw No Kings protests in over 2500 cities and towns across the country; all focused on opposing Trump’s agenda.

#ColoradoSpringsCO #CO #FRSO #NoKings #PeoplesStruggles