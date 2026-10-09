Arzola family shuts down Anaheim City Council, confronts police chief over killing of Albert Arzola

By Matthew Compton

Anaheim, CA – On September 29, the Arzola family, alongside Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) attended Anaheim City Council to demand justice for Albert Arzola. Albert was killed by Anaheim PD officer Nathan Garcia on December 6, 2025.

Garcia chased Albert Arzola down the street to his home where he shot him in the back of his head. Arzola had his hands raised and was surrendering to police. His family was present at the home and watched Arzola die. For months leading up to the killing of Arzola, Officer Nathan Garcia harassed Albert and his family.

After public comments were made, Rosie Camacho, the mother of Albert Arzola, stopped and yelled at Anaheim Police Chief Manuel Cid. Camacho said, “We want everything, we want all the cameras! That wasn’t the first time he went to my house! Wasn’t the first time he showed up and called my son by his name!”

Earlier in the meeting, Councilwoman Natalie Rubulcava had this to say, “I have to mention there was a loaded tech 9, a gun banned by name under California Law, which was at the scene that created a serious threat for the officers.” This statement has been used as a justification for the killing of Arzola, despite him being unarmed and giving himself up. This enraged the Arzola family, which led to justified angry comments being hurled at Rubulcava.

During the confrontation,family members continued to yell at the chief and city council. Screams of “Justice for Albert Arzola!” and “Shame!” rang through the council chambers. The meeting was brought to a halt, with the mayor trying desperately to calm things down. She even threatened to stop the meeting, saying, “I understand, thank you. I don’t want to have to recess the meeting.”

The chief had nothing to say. He simply stood off to the side, trying his best to seem unbothered by the confrontation. His silence spoke volumes. He couldn’t look in the family's direction as more and more officers came and stood by him. The family, along with CSO OC, will continue to confront the chief and demand that killer cop Nathan Garcia be fired.

#AnaheimCA #CA #OrangeCounty #AlbertArzola #InjusticeSystem #OppressedNationalities