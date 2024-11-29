Appleton Wisconsin trans and queer voices demand: “Trans sanctuary now! we won’t back down!”

By Drew Amelia

Appleton, WI – In the biting cold of a Wisconsin evening, over 100 community members gathered on November 20 at Houdini Plaza with cider and a shared revolutionary spirit to keep them warm. As trans and gender fluid voices rang out, their message echoed through Outagamie county with unmistakable clarity: “Trans sanctuary now! We won’t back down!”

This year's rally and vigil commemorated the 25th anniversary of the first Trans Day of Remembrance. It also marked a pivotal moment in the fight against transphobia. Organized by Hate Free Outagamie, the event launched a bold campaign to designate Outagamie County as a trans sanctuary.

Following in the footsteps of Milwaukee and Dane Counties, where protections against healthcare discrimination and directives to deprioritize enforcement of anti-trans laws were already enacted, this grassroots effort aims to make Outagamie a beacon of safety and resilience for the trans community.

Lana Ksionek, co-chair of Green Bay Anti War Committee spoke to the crowd, “We need to accept that the current society and government is not meant for us.” She declared, “We need to learn how to organize so we can build an alternative that includes us.”

Across the country, reactionary lawmakers, particularly in Republican-ruled states are pushing legislation designed to isolate the trans community, sow fear and erode people’s fundamental right to exist. While neighboring states Minnesota and Illinois passed protective laws for their trans residents, Wisconsin remains behind. Wisconsin is a potential testing ground for future anti-trans laws in the Midwest.

Speaking in front of a banner reading, “Trans sanctuary now! Defend your neighbors!” Danielle Bruce, of Appleton Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), said, “Our power is in numbers and the more of us that know the true history and continue to fight for collective liberation, the less they can oppress, repress, and suppress us all.” They reminded the crowd, “This is a vigil, so let’s honor those who have come before us and look forward to a better world for us all.”

The fight for a trans sanctuary will lay the foundation for a broader movement against reactionary attacks in the Fox Valley. By addressing urgent needs like protections against discrimination in healthcare, housing, employment and other key areas of struggle for survival, the people of Outagamie County can create a model of solidarity and resilience. It demonstrates that when a community comes together, it can challenge systemic injustice and begin to build a future where oppression has no place, and everybody is safe and supported.

Hate Free Outagamie called on every member of the community to act. As support grows around their petition, much more will come from this struggle in Outagamie county.

