Appleton, WI: Hate Free Outagamie commemorates the Stonewall anniversary with rally

By staff

Appleton WI – On Friday, June 27, 100 community members gathered at Houdini Plaza in bustling downtown Appleton for Hate Free Outagamie’s rally to commemorate the 56th anniversary of the Stonewall uprising.

This action, cosponsored by Diverse and Resilient, the Green Bay Anti-War Committee and Freedom Road Socialist Organization, focused on the significance of the uprising, and the lessons it teaches us about the present moment.

As the crowd gathered, chants of “Deny existence, expect resistance!” echoed through town as attendees toured organization tables, accessing literature and resources.

Mary Bogen, chair of Hate Free Outagamie, spoke of the LGBTQ movement in Wisconsin. She cited the Black Nite uprising of 1961, the historical occupations of the capitol building in Madison and the development of safe spaces throughout the Fox Valley area. Bogen told the crowd, “This state was called ‘the gay rights state’ not because of politicians, but because we fought for it.” Bogen ended her address by saying, “When we realize Hate Free Outagamie isn't just a name, it’s a demand. That’s Stonewall.”

Lana Ksionek, chair of the Green Bay Anti-War Committee, spoke next. Ksionek spoke of Sylvia Rivera’s experience in New York, Rivera’s gender expression was illegal, and she was unhoused. Ksionek then spoke on her experience as a trans person and the connection to Stonewall, stating “while these are precarious times, I’m not getting arrested for dressing femme, I have a car and a legal job. This is not a ‘be grateful for what you have’ narrative, the point is our material conditions are much better than 1969, Slyvia walked so we could run.”

This was the first of its kind event in the Fox Valley and as the movement continues to grow amidst the second Trump presidency, we are sure we will see more commemorations to come.

