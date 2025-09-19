Appleton rallies against Trump, stands with Chicago

By staff

Appleton, WI – On September 14, several dozen people gathered at Appleton’s Houdini Plaza in a demonstration denouncing Trump, ICE and the invasion of our cities, including the deployment of the military in Los Angeles, the National Guard in Washington DC, and the proposed deployment of the national guard to Chicago.

The protest was organized by Hate Free Outagamie, Diverse and Resilient, and the Appleton chapter of the National Organization of Women.

Mary Bogan of Hate Free Outagamie told the crowd, “You don’t need to be a certain type of person to fight for justice. You don’t need to be queer to fight for queer rights. You don’t need to be an immigrant to fight ICE. You don’t need to be Palestinian to demand freedom for Palestine. Our struggles are intersecting. Our liberation is bound together.”

Protest organizer Brent Lantagne said, “This past Sunday, community members and organizers alike gathered to denounce the Trump regime’s cruel and inhumane actions and stand in solidarity with Chicago. We will not be silent and we will not back down.”

The demonstrators received a positive reception from passing drivers, who honked their horns, waved and gave thumbs-up. Some attendees had stated they were in town from other states, and they joined the protest because they are angry about the situation.

Activism that organizes outcry into a single voice like this is effective; Trump has announced that he would not be deploying the National Guard to Chicago. Trump and his cronies are on the back foot not nine months into his second term, faced with the united opposition of the people.

