Appleton protests 2 years of genocide in Gaza

By Morgan Gald

Appleton, WI – Over 75 community members gathered at Houdini Plaza on Saturday, October 4, for a protest marking two years of genocide in Gaza.

The action was hosted by Green Bay Anti-War Committee, Hate Free Outagamie, Green Bay Students for a Democratic Society, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization, in response to a nationwide call to action from the Anti-War Action Network.

Hate Free Outagamie’s speaker Mitch Erickson told the crowd, “Our presence here, on this grim anniversary, proves one thing: the goal of genocide and total erasure has failed, and they will continue to fail! Palestine still lives, the resistance still breathes, here, there, and everywhere!”

As people drove by, showing support by honking and waving, the UW-Green Bay SDS speaker remarked, “The Palestinian people's struggle has lit the world ablaze with a revolutionary spirit.”

After these speeches, protesters lined the sidewalks with Palestinian flags and signs while chanting for over an hour. Tanner Ziebell, of FRSO stated, “The clock is ticking for these entities, this system is dying! And as we get organized, we are increasingly capable of building something seriously revolutionary in this country, of driving the final dagger into the core of this sinister machine. The people will make these oppressive countries ungovernable, not only in Palestine, but across the entire world, including right here in the heart of it all!”

Ziebell continued, “Aid boats, strikes, protests all over the globe – working people of the world see themselves in Palestinian liberation! We recognize that the chains binding their freedom are the same ones that bind us here, and in all countries under capitalist rule.”

All of the organizations participating in this event have stood in solidarity for Palestine over the past two years. They have co-hosted events with each other including a Nakba day march, a vigil in October 2024, banner drops, and many other actions.

#AppletonWI #WI #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #GreenBayAWC #HateFreeOutagamie #SDS #AWAN