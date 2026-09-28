Anti-war rally amidst Big E traffic

By Roman Nichols

West Springfield, MA – On Saturday, September 26, River Valley Anti-War Committee (RAWC) responded to the call by the by Massachusetts Peace Action (MAPA) against U.S. wars and Trump’s attacks on Iran.

Protesters gathered on a standout in a heavy traffic area leading into the Eastern States Exposition, also known as the “Big E,” New England’s biggest annual agricultural fair. The event was cosponsored by the River Valley Freedom Road Socialist Organization, while members of other community organizations showed up in support.

MAPA organized actions in West Springfield, Boston and Foxborough, Massachusetts, but as a rainy Nor’easter approached the state, Springfield’s action was the only one to go ahead as planned.

Foxborough’s action was intended to be directed toward Ed Sheeran’s concert at Gillette Stadium on September 25 and 26, joining boycotts against the singer’s tour after tour opener Macklemore was removed because of his statements in solidarity with Palestine. The removal of Macklemore was due to pressure from Gillette Stadium owner and Zionist Robert Kraft. On the morning of September 25, Sheeran canceled his concert due to weather.

Organizers in the western part of the state still moved forward to protest U.S. wars and gain support in their community as traffic surged towards the annual fair.

Amidst heavy winds, over a dozen protesters stood out close to traffic leading towards the Big E. RAWC members stood out with a banner proclaiming “End the U.S. war on Iran,” while others held signs reading, “No bombs on Iran,” opposing U.S. aggression against Cuba and in solidarity with Palestine. Protesters drew support from passing vehicles on their way to the annual central New England festival with chants of “No war!”

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