Anti-War Action Network hosts divestment from Israel webinar

By Holly Brown

Portland, OR – On September 21, the Anti-War Action Network presented a webinar on divestment campaigns for Palestine and the anti-war movement. The event featured speakers from New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports, Minneapolis Anti-War Committee, San Jose Against War, and UW Milwaukee SDS.

Activists from cities across the country, including Portland, Chicago, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, and New Orleans joined the webinar to learn how to carry out divestment campaigns in their area.

Finn Cunningham, an attendee involved in Palestine solidarity work in Portland, Oregon, said “It was very helpful to hear the specifics from each presenter on what tactics worked in their cities. We will be taking these lessons and applying them to our work at home.”

The Anti-War Action Network plans to host more educational events and is calling for national days of action for Palestine on October 5 through 7. Those interested can follow them on Instagram at @antiwaractionnetwork.

