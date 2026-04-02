Anger grows as lack of transparency from the Anaheim Police Department continues

By Matthew Compton

Anaheim, CA – On March 24, the family of Albert Arzola along with Community Service Organization (CSO OC) confronted the Anaheim City Council to show their anger with Anaheim Police Department.

Albert Arzola was murdered by the Anaheim Police Department on December 6, 2025. Since then, Anaheim PD has been harassing the Arzola family.

Pearl Arzola stated, “Since then we have been getting harassed daily by Anaheim PD. On February 24 during the city council, you guys lit up my house with headlights from police squad cars. On the 16th you guys lit up my cousin with a flashlight while he was taking out the trash. I want you guys to let us grieve in peace. Our neighbors can’t even throw a baptism without you guys harassing and keep flashing lights on them.”

Arzola’s anger and frustration grew as she said “It’s a fucking baptism, what are they gonna do? We're not out here having guns at baby showers. Anaheim police are fucking cowards. We can’t throw our own trash away?”

The anger that Arzola vocalized continued throughout the entire city council meeting. Christine Lopez had this to say, “After 21 emails to the mayor and no response. The family of Albert Arzola no longer wanted to meet with you. I validate the families frustration. Is the mayor really that busy? Perhaps you are, however the mayor works for us, the residents of Anaheim.”

Ariana Avalos continued, “My cousin was killed over graffiti he wasn’t even doing. You can see him standing on the other side of the street in the video. It’s nine dollars and 98 cents for graffiti removal at Lowe’s. My cousin’s life was not worth nine dollars and 98 cents. 25 dollars for a paint bucket at Home Depot. My cousin’s life was not worth 25 dollars.”

Most of the city council members were not even paying attention to the comments of the Arzola family. Despite this lack of attention, the residents of Anaheim showed immense support. Many of the Anaheim hills residents, who came on their own volition, called for “Justice for Albert” and raised the demands of the family including releasing the names of the officers who killed him.

Jocelyn Pacheco, a member of CSO OC’s police accountability committee told the council, “The gang unit officers said they were on suppression patrol, yet even they admit they don’t know why they tried to make contact with Albert and his friends. Nine days later the department said the reason for the encounter was still being determined. Three months later the names of the officers and body cam footage has still not been released despite the family and community members advocating for those details to be released.”

David Pulido, a member of CSO OC, pointed out the racist comments of Anaheim’s Police Chief Manuel Cid, stating, “He openly said African Americans commit more crimes than whites. The truth is that African Americans, Chicanos, indigenous peoples are over policed, and over sentenced. Killed more often than whites. The mayor said nothing to correct him that day; I remember. You just stood there.” Pulido’s comments were backed up with shouts of “shame!” from the crowd.

The council meeting ended with many questions left unanswered. The lies, lack of communication, and the family's demands remain. However, this hasn’t discouraged community members nor the family of Albert Arzola. They commented that they will keep coming back and keep fighting for justice, and will not be intimated by Anaheim PD.

#AnaheimCA #CA #OrangeCounty #CSO #AlbertArzola #InjusticeSystem #KillerCop