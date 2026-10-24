By staff

Anaheim, CA – On Tuesday, October 13, the Community Service Organization, Orange County (CSO OC) alongside the family of Albert Arzola protested outside an Anaheim City Council meeting. Matthew Compton, a member of CSO OC’s Police Accountability Committee, told the crowd, “We stand here today to demand justice for Albert Arzola. It has been 10 months, and killer cop Nathan Garcia is still on the force!”

Anaheim Officer Nathan Garcia is the officer responsible for killing 19-year-old Albert Arzola outside his mother’s home.

Compton continued, “Officer Garcia still being on the force is why we fight for community control of the police. Community control will give us, the working-class residents of Anaheim, direct authority over how we are policed, decide punishments for cops who kill or violate policy.”

After Compton’s comment, chants were hurled at the council chambers while the council meeting was ongoing. “Fuck Anaheim PD!” and “Nathan Garcia! Lock him up!” being the loudest and angriest chants. During chanting, several attendees came outside and noted that the protest could be clearly heard from inside the chambers.

Sergio Pelayo, cousin of Albert Arzola, had this to say, “Albert’s life didn’t need to end so young. He was the sweetest, most caring and thoughtful man that you would ever know. Albert had a bully within the Anaheim Police Department. Officer Nathan Garcia would sit in his car and call out and harass Albert up until his death.”

Grace Arzola, Albert’s aunt, followed, “Today, inside the council chambers, the council is going to vote to increase Anaheim PD’s budget by $9 million. Ordinary people struggle to make ends meet, but Anaheim PD wants their raise for killing people.”

During the protest, Anaheim PD officers would peer out the windows looking uncomfortable, all while the angry voices of the family rang out “Justice for Albert Arzola!”

CSO OC along with the family of Albert Arzola and residents of Anaheim will keep protesting until Officer Nathan Garcia is fired and jailed.

#AnaheimCA #CA #OrangeCounty #InjusticeSystem #AlbertArzola #KillerCop #PoliceMurder #OppressedNationalities