Anaheim rallies at city council to demand killer cop Nathan Garcia be fired

By Matthew Compton

Anaheim, CA – On May 5, Community Service Organization (CSO OC) along with the family of Albert Arzola mobilized to Anaheim City Council to demand that killer cop Nathan Garcia be fired from Anaheim Police Department. When the family and CSO OC arrived, they came with signs that read “Fire killer cop Nathan Garcia.” The city council was visibly shaken and rattled by the signs.

Pearl Arzola opened her comment with, “It has been five months, and you have not given us anything but a name, but that name is still patrolling our neighborhood. Officer Garcia is not a part of a gang unit, so why is he allowed to patrol in an unmarked car terrorizing the whole community?” Arzola followed with “I get really bad anxiety attacks and so does my sister in-law, and you guys just continue to not care. You guys continue to pay this person. You need to fire him immediately.”

Arzola, who works in healthcare talked about the night of Albert’s murder, “If I would’ve done any necessary measures I could’ve saved my brother’s life, but I couldn’t because your officer was pointing a gun at me saying get the fuck inside.”

Pearl’s comment set the tone. The Arzola family, CSO OC members, and other city council attendees chanted “Fire him! Fire him!” and “Fire Nathan Garcia!”. The crowd was very emotional and angry all night.

Leslie Lopez, a cousin of Albert Arzola, called out a city council member by saying, “Norma [Campos Kurtz] isn’t here, but I wanted to congratulate her because she still has a killer cop working within her district. We know this because we saw him. About a month ago he was at a raid within the same neighborhood where the officers were high-fiving him like it was a celebration that he was back. There is nothing to celebrate.”

Lopez continued, speaking about the night of Albert’s murder. “Matt Sutter, the public information officer stated there were 12 people detained. I want to show you the 12 people detained.” Lopez then proceeded to show images on her iPad, many of whom were children. On the live video, the city officials turned the camera away from Leslie in an attempt to hide information. Leslie then followed with “Statements were made that night. When the officers needed to move Albert they said, ‘let's drag his ass.’”

Throughout the whole night, the Arzola family yelled “Shame!” and rang bells to create noise and disruption. The noise fell on heartless ears, as did the very emotionally heavy comments of the family.

Grace Arzola stated “It’s Cinco De Mayo and I want to share a song that reminds me of my nephew. I actually listen to this song every day on my way to work. It says that when two souls truly love each other, no matter how far apart they are they will never stop loving one another. That's why, beautiful sky when I die, don’t stop loving me.” Grace continued “I will never stop loving my nephew. Until the minute I stop taking my last breath I will miss him dearly.” Grace's comment moved everyone in that room. She said it with tears in her eyes and every person felt it.

She followed her comment with “I’m not sure if you guys read the LA Times report, but Nathan Garcia had a previous incident of excessive force with a 14-year-old. If the kid’s parents had done what Nathan Garcia did, the kid would be in foster care. He profiles young Chicano males. If officer Garcia had been held accountable for that incident then my nephew would still be alive.”

David Pulido, a CSO OC member, went into further detail. “On June 27, 2024 Nathan Garcia and his partner brutally arrested an unarmed 14-year-old Chicano. They drove their knees into his back, fractured a rib, and kicked him in the genitals.” Pulido continued with “This is why we fight for community control of the police. We should have direct authority over the police and who is hired, fired and how they are disciplined.” Pulido brought a lot of anger and frustration with his comment, he continued by saying “We demand the public release of all body cam footage; we demand the release of the autopsy report, we demand that killer cop Nathan Garcia be fired!”

Donna Nelson, who’s 21-year-old son was murdered by Anaheim Police on July 22, 2012, stated, “12 months prior to the killing of my son, the Anaheim Police Department also killed David Raya, Marcel Ceja, Bernie Villegas, Rosco Cambridge, Martin Hernandez, Manuel Diaz. All within one year. In 2014 it started up again. I picture the bodies piled up here, and they kept piling, and more and more families kept coming here asking for change. We have all these layers of oversight that doesn’t do anything.” She continued, “In 2016 Gustavo Nejera was killed by officer German Alveraz who’s standing right by the door.”

After the comments ended, CSO OC members and friends and family of Albert Arzola confronted Alveraz who was standing outside the council chambers. David Pulido said this to him: “You killed a 22-year-old for what? For throwing sand?” A coworker of Albert said, “You're the only gang here, and can kill people and get away with it.” Alveraz didn’t have much to say, but he was visibly shaken. He showed no remorse for his killing of Gustavo.

Throughout the whole night, residents of Anaheim, and other impacted families alike spoke in support of the Arzola family's demand to fire Nathan Garcia from the force. The entire chamber erupted in chants, yelling at the council and Anaheim Police Chief Manny Cid to fire killer cop Nathan Garcia. Many attendees who were there for other reasons rallied behind the demands. The community’s anger and distrust and ion with Anaheim PD grows stronger by the day.

#AnaheimCA #CA #OC #OrangeCounty #CSOOC #AlbertArzola #InjusticeSystem #OppressedNationalities #KillerCop #NathanGarcia