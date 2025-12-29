Anaheim Police Department releases body cam footage, raises more questions than answers

By Jocelyn Pacheco

Anaheim, CA – On December 22, the Anaheim Police Department (APD) released body-worn camera footage from the police killing of Albert Arzola. Rather than providing clarity, the footage has intensified community outrage and reinforced long-standing concerns about APD’s narrative, use of force, and lack of transparency.

The video does not clearly show Arzola pointing or firing a weapon. At no point in the footage is a gun seen in Arzola’s hands prior to officers opening fire. This directly contradicts APD’s repeated claims that Arzola “produced a gun,” a phrase officials have relied on to justify the killing since the incident.

In the footage, APD officers approached Arzola in an unmarked vehicle with no sirens and were not immediately identifiable as police. The officers charged out of the car and chased Arzola as he ran toward his home. Within seconds, the shooting officer grabbed Arzola by the hoodie, pulled him down, and opened fire.

The video shows no sign that officers tried to de-escalate the situation before using lethal force. The lack of audio caused by the camera’s buffering period makes it impossible to tell what commands – if any – were given, and whether Arzola had time or ability to comply.

The body camera footage also corroborates community accounts regarding 18-year-old Emmanuel Cordova, who was also present near the scene. Video shows Cordova exiting the house with his hands raised and his back partially turned when he is struck by a less-lethal round. This directly challenges APD’s claim that Cordova was behaving threateningly. Cordova was later hospitalized for injuries from the encounter.

CSO OC and community members are calling for the immediate release of the full, body camera footage, the names of the officers involved, and an independent investigation into the killing. They argue that APD’s limited release of information has only raised further questions and deepened public mistrust.

As anger continues to grow in Anaheim, community members remain firm in their demands. The release of the body-camera footage has not brought closure. Instead, it has highlighted inconsistencies in APD’s account and strengthened calls for accountability, transparency, and an end to what residents describe as a pattern of violent policing in their neighborhoods, especially on young Chicanos.

