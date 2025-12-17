Anaheim PD deflects community’s questions after killing of Albert Arzola

By Matthew Compton

Anaheim, CA – On December 15, angry community members confronted the Anaheim Police Department (APD) at a community meeting after the department’s killing of Albert Arzola. A community member asked, “What do you mean by ‘produced a gun?’”

Public Information Officer Matt Sutter, answered “What exactly he did with the gun, the only two who know that are the officers who were at the scene.” APD has given conflicting, vague reports as to how a gun was found at the scene – but they have used this to justify the killing.

Neighborhood residents, friends and family of Albert Arzola, and members of Community Service Organization Orange County (CSO OC) were in attendance. The original meeting was scheduled for December 10, four days after Arzola’s killing. However, due to outcry from the community, APD rescheduled the meeting to evade responsibility. More than a week later, there are still many questions unanswered.

Arzola was killed by APD on December 6. Two APD officers, whose names have yet to be released, were conducting gang unit patrols when they encountered Arzola. According to APD, he was seen doing graffiti then he ran back towards his house. According to APD, a verbal confrontation then ensued when one officer opened fire on Albert, killing him. This account is based on APD's word, and the community is demanding the release of the full unedited body camera footage.

18-year-old Emmanuel Cordova then came out of the house and had his hands up with his back turned toward the officers. He was shot with a less lethal round to the back of the head and was later treated at the hospital for injuries. APD claims that Cordova was ignoring commands given by the officers despite the video taken by a neighbor showing otherwise.

At least 12 people were detained throughout APD’s assault on the home. This includes family, neighbors and children who were inside the building. During the Q & A section of the meeting, one community member asked, “Were the majority of people detained children?” which was answered by Sutter, “I can’t answer that at this time.” This response was often used at the meeting. Sutter often deferred to the district attorney’s report which will be released after investigations are complete, which can take years.

Arzola’s aunt addressed the three city council members who were present, stating, “I want the city council to know that there is a community here that is uprising to say we disagree with Anaheim PD’s tactics.” The city council members never responded with more than a slight head nod.

Sutter revealed that the two officers involved were placed on paid leave after being asked what actions have been taken against the officers involved. This was followed by the question “If it was a cop that was murdered, would you allow the suspect to continue working?” to which everyone yelled with a resounding “no.” One family member said “You guys get to go home on Christmas and be cozy, we’re gonna be at my mom’s house and in the street praying for my nephew. Courtesy of your Christmas gift to my family.”

Jocelyn Pacheco, a member of CSO OC asked “Did you find any evidence that Albert was doing graffiti, and anything to prove this killing was justified?” Sutter responded with “You're asking me what the officers knew, I wasn't in his mind. I don’t know what he saw.” This followed with community members screaming “Graffiti isn’t a death sentence!” Despite it being more than a week, Sutter still has yet to speak with the officers involved. His answer was followed by cries for him to do his job.

One attendee asked, “The vehicle that the officers were using during their patrol, was it a marked vehicle or an unmarked vehicle?” Sutter responded that the vehicle was unmarked. The same attendee added “Don’t you think humanly they would run, especially with all the ICE raids going on?” ICE has been using unmarked vehicles, especially in areas with a lot of Chicanos like the neighborhood Arzola lived in.

The frustration and anger in the room were palpable as Sutter often deflected and gave vague answers to community members' questions. The family left with no real answers and are left to grieve, thanks to APD’s actions.

