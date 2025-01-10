All out for January 20: Protest Against Trump’s Agenda

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Trump is set to take office at his inauguration in Washington, D.C., on January 20th. From nonsense expansionist land-grabs, to challenging constitutionally protected birthright citizenship, already his outrageous statements come one after another. While some of this is undoubtedly blustering meant to embolden the most reactionary elements of his base, his incendiary rhetoric contains real, material threats. Trump and his thunderdome of billionaire bigots and fools will make every effort at their disposal to pursue their oppressive, reactionary agenda. A look at his appointments to the incoming administration is a preview of the mess that’s sure to come. The message is clear—big business will come first; the planet and the people will come last.

It is critical that organizations representing the many fronts of people’s struggles call for mobilizations. We know Trump is coming for our movements—through attacks on immigration, rollbacks of democratic rights, and assaults on life-saving protections, and attacks on free speech, on campus or otherwise. Over a million people in the U.S. live under Temporary Protected Status, and Trump’s policies, alongside mass-scale deportations, constitute part of a sharp, broad attack on immigrants. His agenda threatens other critical areas, including access to lifesaving healthcare, LGBTQ rights, and women’s rights. In his first term, Trump attacked the rights of federal workers and made it harder for all workers to organize by making anti-labor appointments to the National Labor Relations Board, and there is no reason to think he will do any differently this term. Attacks in one area pave the way for attacks on others. There’s too much at stake, and our best defense is to build the broadest possible front against Trump’s reactionary agenda.

We’re under no illusions that Trump will put an end to the genocide in Gaza. The U.S. continues to send billions in weapons to the Zionist regime, including a recent $8 billion package, and Trump has given no indication that this flow of blood money will stop. While monopoly capitalists are getting rich off of this genocidal war, the Palestinian resistance and its allies are continuing their heroic fight against Zionist occupation. We stand in full solidarity with their struggle. Over the past year, massive mobilizations for Palestine have shown that we’re not backing down—we demand an end to U.S. aid to Israel and an end to the genocide.

With all the challenges ahead, it’s natural that some people will want to retreat and quiet down. But silence won’t save us—solidarity will. Now is the time to be bold, defend our communities and unions, bring as many new fighters alongside us as we can as we work to build the revolutionary movement. Inauguration day will mark the beginning of a new period of struggle, and on January 20th, say no to Trump’s agenda and join us in the streets!

Join the FRSO to build the movement against Trump together!

#PeoplesStruggles #Trump #FRSO #Statement #J20 #Featured