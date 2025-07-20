AIPAC protest shows Chicago is on the side of Palestine

By Caryn Hart

On July 10, Students for Justice in Palestine and their allies came out in force at the Chicago office of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) showing once again that the movement for a free Palestine is as strong as ever.

“AIPAC is a facilitator of ruthless genocide, ethnic cleansing, and apartheid” said Laila Zayed from the Palestinian Assembly for Liberation.

“AIPAC fosters a political climate where our elected officials shamelessly proclaim their use of our tax money to kill starving children,” explained Jae Franklin of Anti-War Committee – Chicago (AWC).

Illinois is one of the top five purchasers of Israel Bonds, with State Treasurer Michael Frerichs investing over $100 million that Israel uses to fund war crimes.

The people are on the side of Palestine and anti-Zionism. Workers that shared a building with AIPAC expressed disgust at the organization and affirmed that they were on the side of the Palestinians. “I’ll make sure to wear my keffiyeh in the elevator next time,” one commented.

“We need clarity of vision and clarity of purpose,” Franklin said, “we need to unite all these groups, so that we can stand united against the U.S., make it ungovernable, and unable to carry out its repressive agenda.”

