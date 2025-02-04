AFGE pushing back against Trump move to violate signed union contracts

By staff

Washington, DC – On February 3, the American Federation of Government Employees said the Trump administration is violating the law by encouraging agencies to ignore collective bargaining agreements in a backwards push to eliminate hybrid work schedules across government.

“Union contracts are enforceable by law, and the president does not have the authority to make unilateral changes to those agreements,” AFGE National President Everett Kelley said. “AFGE members will not be intimidated. If our contracts are violated, we will aggressively defend them.”

President Trump’s return-to-worksite directive and initial guidance from the Office of Personnel Management explicitly stated that applicable law and collective bargaining obligations must be met. But on Monday, OPM issued another memorandum claiming that hybrid work arrangements set forth in union contracts are likely “likely unlawful” and should be ignored by agencies to meet compliance with Trump’s directive.

“AFGE will not let the lawless actions of this administration, or any agency go unchallenged, and we will use every option available to us to defend our contracts,” Kelley said.

