AFA President Sara Nelson slams House passage of NDAA provision rolling back safety protection

By staff

Washington, D.C. – The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA President Sara Nelson released the following statement, December 11, after the U.S. House of Representatives’ passage of a National Defense Authorization Act for FY 2026. That NDAA rolls back critical protections put in place after the tragic crash of Flight 5342, which killed all 67 onboard, including AFA PSA flight attendants.

Nelson stated, “People died this year. All 67 people onboard Flight 5342 – Flight Attendants, pilots, and passengers. Families are still grieving. Flight Attendants and our flying partners across the country are still carrying the trauma of watching colleagues and passengers lost in a collision that never should have happened. And now the U.S. House has passed a provision that would roll back safety protections that could prevent another disaster.

“Who is even asking for this? The NTSB and Chair Homendy are still investigating the tragic collision, and Section 373 of the NDAA is not only reckless and indefensible, but also a direct undermining of the NTSB’s safety guidance.

“Air travel is the safest mode of transportation because we investigate and adapt in the wake of tragedy. The safety protections currently in place following the January 29 crash are crucial, and lawmakers must fix the NDAA immediately. Families have suffered enough. We have the power and responsibility to ensure a tragedy like this never happens again. The Senate must reject this provision now.”

