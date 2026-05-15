Activists disrupt St. Paul Water Board meeting demanding end to Israeli cybersecurity contract

By Sonja Tomasko

St. Paul, MN – On Tuesday, May 12, protesters once again attended the St. Paul Board of Water Commissioners meeting to demand an end to the city’s contract with Israeli cybersecurity company Waterfall Security Solutions.

This action was organized by Women Against Military Madness (WAMM).

After months of the board attempting to limit public access, activists were able to make their presence felt at this meeting. Holding signs reading, “Waterfall: No blood in our water” and “Palestinians need water too,” they disrupted the meeting by intermittently shouting chants such as “No more money for genocide!” and “Free, free Palestine!”

Eventually, amid echoes of “Waterfall has got to go,” the board cut the meeting short and exited the room.

#StPaulMN #MN #AntiWarMovement #WAMM