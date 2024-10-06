A year of resistance and genocide on the path to free Palestine

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Nearly one year ago, on October 7, the sound of freedom thundered across Palestine, and its echoes are still being heard around the world. The Palestinian resistance launched Operation Al Aqsa Flood, a mass breakout from the world’s largest open air prison, Gaza. And, in doing so, they took a historic step towards liberation. Karl Marx once said that such moments of revolution, of people taking their own futures in their hands should be regarded as “festivals of the oppressed.” He was entirely right about that.

So, apartheid Israel and its backers in the Biden/Harris administration launched a genocide. There are at least 42,000 people dead in Gaza, many of them kids, and many who are unaccounted for. The occupiers of Palestine target homes, hospitals, places of worship, and, as of last week, cafes. This is out in the open for everyone who is willing to see reality.

There are more than 10,000 Palestinian prisoners in Zionist jails. Some behind bars are well known, like Ahmad Sa’adat, the general secretary of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, and others are known only to their families, friends and neighbors. Israel’s prisons are a nightmare where torture is normalized, and snarling dogs are unleashed on human beings in chains.

The Lebanese resistance groups are heroically assisting Palestine – and the Israelis have killed at least 2000 there. Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Iran are doing their part. They are stepping up to stand with the oppressed and stop a genocide. The countries and resistance groups that are acting in defense of Palestine are doing the right thing and deserve the solidarity of those of us here in the U.S.

Biden tells the truth when he says, “no administration has helped Israel more than I have.” Decent people would say that is nothing to be proud of, but it has the virtue of accuracy. The Biden/Harris administration is always rushing another arms package to the war criminal and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. 2000-pound bombs raining down on Beirut are courtesy of the White House and Pentagon. Same goes for the multiple attacks on Yemen. Then these fabricators of mass murder have the nerve to say that we, the American people, must vote for them – we have no choice. Well, they are wrong about that.

The United States and Israel have regionalized the conflict. The Biden/Harris administration has given a green light to the attempted invasion of Lebanon and states it will coordinate with Netanyahu on attacking Iran. The war is growing. Fortunately, the battle is not one-sided. Israel has not accomplished a single one of its military objectives in Gaza, and as of this writing, the Lebanese resistance has stopped Israeli forces on the border.

There are two sides in this conflict. On one hand you have the U.S., a declining empire walking hand-in-hand with the failed apartheid state Israel. One the other hand you have Palestine, and the constellation of resistance forces around it. For revolutionaries and progressive people in this country the choice is clear. We stand with the resistance. We oppose attacks on Lebanon, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and Iran. Liberation is coming!

From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!

