A call to all who live in rural areas and small towns: Join the Freedom Road Socialist Organization!

By Freedom Road Socialist Organization

An opportunity to build a vast revolutionary movement has arrived. People are writing to us from every kind of town, looking for an organization that can wrest power away from Trump and Wall Street. Trump is a professional liar, and one powerful lie is that he works for the people of rural America. But one look at the reality of rural towns, at the lives of low-wage workers and debt-ridden farmers, disproves this.

People in rural towns are angry. You have a right to be. And you have everything to gain from joining the Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

This year's turnout for May Day, International Workers' Day, was the highest it's been in the U.S. in at least a decade, and small towns showed up in huge ways. The Fox Valley of rural Wisconsin brought out 500 protesters. Over 100 protesters came to May Day protest against Donald Trump in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. In Iowa, where sanctuary cities are outlawed, an immigrant sanctuary city campaign is underway, and the MAGA-aligned governor has filed a lawsuit against a sheriff who spoke out against cooperating with ICE.

Life in the small towns of rural America is notoriously hard. Poverty, drug addiction, ghost towns, and the lack of jobs, clean water, social services – necessities that can be found easily in big cities – can be hard to come by. This inequality is not new; it dates back to the earliest days of capitalism. Wall Street billionaires act like parasites, sucking the wealth out of the rural United States.

Sure, there are racist Trump supporters in rural America. But that does not mean these noisy reactionaries are the only ones thinking about the way forward for this country. Revolutionaries and progressives in rural towns and villages can play a critical role. Where reactionaries have some strength, we can become a beacon of progress. Like a lighthouse, you and those you organize can illuminate a road to something better. We can draw in all who are dissatisfied with Trump and the billionaires. By doing this, we will transform the political terrain.

FRSO is a national organization, with experienced organizers who can help you build revolutionary organization right where you are.

FRSO is on the move and is moving others – from town to countryside and the big cities too. All revolutionary-minded people in rural towns are welcome to join us and turn their homes into that beacon of progress. Capitalism has failed rural America. Trump works for himself, the big banks, and is a member of a corporate elite that must go.

Getting rid of the system that serves the rich and powerful is the only way rest of us can improve our lives. Socialism, a society where economic and political power is in the hands of the working class, is what we need. Our future is bright. A new day is coming.

