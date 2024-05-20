A blow to police terror in central Florida: Antwan Glover’s charges have been dropped

By staff

Fight Back News Service is circulating the following statement from the Tampa Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (TAARPR).

The Tampa Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression is delighted to announce that all charges on Antwan Glover have been dismissed! This victory would not have been possible without Antwan fighting with us against these false charges. We thank all who participated in the call-ins, email-ins, and attended his court date protests in Bartow.

On December 18, 2022, Antwan was parked in front of a family member's house when Lakeland PD approached his vehicle with their sirens and lights off. The cops racially profiled Antwan and beat him in full view of his family. The video that his daughter took shows Antwan being punched in the face and tazed repeatedly, without resisting. Antwan then faced bogus charges following the police assault, which amounted to up to 20-plus years in prison.

What happened to Antwan was a series of events that are all too familiar for Black men in Florida. But Antwan fought back — he was not willing to accept any bogus plea deal, which would make him admit guilt to acts he did not commit and potentially serve jail time. Antwan and TAARPR openly called out the cover up, called out the repeated instances of police brutality, and held an event on every single one of his court dates.

It was the public pressure and community power that forced the cops and state’s attorney to finally admit these charges were without cause and drop them. This victory shows not only that we have to fight to win, but also that when we fight, we win.

Unfortunately, Antwan’s case is not the only case of police brutality in Lakeland that has resulted in bogus criminal charges against Black folks. TAARPR has found at least seven additional community members who have experienced eerily similar arrests and subsequent charges, all involving many of the same officers involved in Antwan’s case. This is not a coincidence; this is an established pattern. TAARPR will stand with anyone willing to fight these cases of repression. TAARPR’s job will not be finished until these cops are off the streets, and there is real community control of the police so they can’t racially terrorize our communities any more!

When we fight, We win! Community Control of the Police! Jail cops for excessive force!

#TampaFL #FL #InJusticeSystem #OppressedNationalities #AfricanAmerican #PoliceCrimes #PoliceBrutality #NAARPR