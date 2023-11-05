500 take over the streets of Tucson to demand ‘Free Palestine!’

By staff

Tucson, AZ – Tucson answered the national call for a day of action Saturday, November 4 by the US Palestinian Community Network, Palestinian Youth Movement, and other organizations. A crowd met at Catalina Park just north of downtown to prepare for a march. As the mass of people swelled to at least 500 people, speakers from the Tucson Anti War Committee and Arizona Palestinian Solidarity Alliance (APSA) ignited the crowd.

Mohyeddin Abdulaziz from APSA passionately shamed Democratic politicians who voted in favor of $14 billion in aid to genocidal Israel, stating, “you are complicit in Israel’s crimes. And we will hold you accountable!” The group then took the streets through the shopping and dining district and a street fest. The seemingly never-ending line of protesters were greeted with cheers from onlookers and vehicles passing by. The tide has turned in favor of a free Palestine.

As Tucson has organized around a dozen actions for Palestinian liberation since the historic Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7, the numbers at rallies have grown. This turnout was the largest yet and comprised a significant presence of Palestinians, Arabs and Muslims who are seeking further involvement in future actions.

