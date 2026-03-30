4500 people march for No Kings in Lafayette, IN

By Tavish Bryan

Lafayette, IN – On Saturday, March 28, around 4500 people gathered at Margerum Fountain in Tapowingo Park to march against the agenda of the Trump administration.

Starting from Margerum Fountain, the massive crowd of protestors spanned the entirety of the John T. Meyers Pedestrian Bridge as they marched shoulder to shoulder making their way to the Lafayette courthouse. After the massive crowd rounded the courthouse they made their way back to Tapowingo Park to listen to live music and speakers

Protesters demanded an end to the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, an end to the terror of ICE, a return to the rule of law, and disparaged the lack of accountability of the Trump administration.

“Today the war that no American asked for has reached a month in length,” said Lea Rush, a member of SDS at Purdue. “As a student I call on all American institutions of higher learning to immediately divest from their military industrial partners. We will not tolerate our schools being the intellectual and technological backbone of terror and genocide all across the world.”

It is clear that wide sectors of people are vehemently against this illegal and unpopular war of aggression. People are tired of billionaires sending young people to fight and die in their dirty wars and the No Kings protest are evidence that there is popular outrage against the Trump administration. People want real change and want it now.

The protest was organized by Indivisible. The No Kings Rally had attendees from various organizations including Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) at Purdue, JVP Indiana, Greater Lafayette DSA, and YDSA.

To get involved with SDS at Purdue follow us on Instagram @sdsatpurdue and attend our weekly planning meetings every Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Haas Hall room 101.

#LafayetteIN #IN #NoKings #PeoplesStruggles #StudentMovement