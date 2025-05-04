4 charged with felonies after Rutgers protest of pro-Israel event featuring NJ congressman

By staff

New Brunswick, NJ – On Tuesday, April 29, Rutgers Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) held a rally against a speaking event hosted by Rutgers Hillel. The speech was part of “Israel Week,” a series of events intended to justify and celebrate the ongoing genocide and occupation of Palestine., New Jersey U.S. Representative Josh Gottheimer, a staunch Zionist and supporter of Israel’s war crimes, was invited to meet with students that day.

About 60 protesters gathered in front of the building entrance, chanting slogans like, “Every time Gottheimer lies, a family in Gaza dies!” As more people began arriving at the rally, an SDS member told the crowd, “Hillel has invited a Zionist, genocidal psychopath to campus! Someone who supports the murder of innocent Palestinians! Entire families are being killed.”

Along with SDS, Central New Jersey chapters of DSA and Jewish Voice for Peace helped organize the rally.

As the speakers were about to begin, protesters walked past the metal barricades and onto the sidewalk outside the building. Hillel began playing loud music to silence the protest, but the crowd drowned it out with even louder chanting. Rutgers University police started ordering the crowd to disperse, but the rally did not back down.

Shortly after the warning, police rushed into the crowd and began violently grabbing protesters. Several students were shoved to the ground, and officers threw people into the barricades, knocking over the entire row. One arrestee was slammed onto the sidewalk and held down by multiple officers. The crowd eventually dispersed after witnessing the excessive brutality used by RUPD.

In total, four people were arrested, including three students. About 20 protesters walked to the jail to await their release. That night, the students were released, while the fourth protester, Thomas Whitehead, is still being held in jail, with a court date scheduled for May 6. All the arrestees were charged with felonies, and the students received suspensions from the university.

SDS released a statement condemning the arrests and calling for the charges to be dropped. They also demanded that Rutgers lift all suspensions of the arrested students. The organization pledged to continue fighting for a free Palestine and resisting the repression of the student movement on campus.

Representative Josh Gottheimer defended the violent actions of the police in a statement given to Jewish News Syndicate, a pro-Israel news agency. Gottheimer is an outspoken Zionist and defender of Israeli genocide, and he is well known for leading legislation that strengthens U.S. ties with Israel and increases military support. In late 2024, he announced his bid for governor of New Jersey, looking to replace Phil Murphy.

No matter where Rep. Gottheimer goes, he will face fierce resistance from pro-Palestine activists fighting to end the genocide in Gaza.

#NewBrunswickNJ #NJ #AntiWarMovement #StudentMovement #Palestine #SDS #Featured