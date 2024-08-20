17,000 march for Palestine at the Democratic National Convention

By staff

Chicago, IL – About 17,000 people joined a massive march for Palestine, August 19, the opening day of the Democratic National Convention. Gathering at Union Park protesters marched on the United Center, the site of the DNC, challenging the U.S. backed genocide in Gaza.

Organized by the Coalition to March on the DNC, the protest drew attendees from across the U.S., including buses from Minnesota, Milwaukee, Grand Rapids and Detroit.

Members of the Coalition include the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR), Students for a Democratic Society, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

The Coalition to March on the DNC will hold another pro-Palestine protest, August 22, at Union Park, at 5 p.m. and will march to the United Center on the final day of the DNC.

