$136,000 and still climbing: the final FRSO fund drive push is here!

By staff

Minneapolis, MN – With just 10 days left in our $100,000 fund drive, we’ve smashed every expectation, rocketing past our goal to $136,000 and counting.

The doubters are shocked, and our detractors are seething. Comrades and supporters across the country answered the call, proving once again that when we unite behind a clear vision, we can turn big goals into big successes.

From lively district fundraising events to individual comrades digging deep, the enthusiasm has been electric. “This isn’t just regular fundraising. It’s a concrete expression of our growing confidence—revolutionary confidence,” says Sydney Loving of FRSO’s Central Committee.

“People are serious about what we’re building,” Loving emphasizes. “The world is heating up, and we’re taking a fighting stance. We said, ‘We need to fund this, we need to protect this,’ and comrades are stepping up in a huge way. This is a serious victory!”

The major goals for the fund drive are paying down the mortgage for our headquarters and securing our future; that means ensuring we have the resources to grow, fight, and win. This drive has shown what's possible when we believe in our movement and back it up.

The final countdown is on. Comrades and supporters are making new donations and making good on pledges as we race toward the finish line. We know we’ve knocked it out of the park, but just how high will we go? The big reveal will be on the final day of the fund drive, May 15th.

Donate today. Let’s make these last days count!

