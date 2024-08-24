11,000 march for Palestine on final day of DNC

By staff

Chicago, IL – More than 11,000 people marched for Palestine on the final evening of the Democratic National Convention, August 22. While Kamala Harris was giving her presidential nominee acceptance speech inside, the protesters outside chanted against the U.S.-backed genocide in Gaza. Delegates inside the convention report hearing demonstrators on the streets inside the convention hall.

Despite pressure from police (hundreds of them clad in riot gear), demonstrators remained in the streets after the 8 p.m. permit deadline expired.

The protest was organized by the Coalition to March on the DNC, which includes more than 270 organizations including the U.S. Palestinian Community Network (USPCN), National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR), Students for a Democratic Society, and Freedom Road Socialist Organization.

#ChicagoIL #IL #AntiWarMovement #Palestine #DNC #Harris #USPCN #NAARPR #SDS #FRSO