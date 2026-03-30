10,000 rally and march in New Orleans for No Kings protest

By Rory Macdonald

New Orleans, LA — 10,000 people gathered in New Orleans on Saturday, March 28 to join the No King’s Day protest against Donald Trump’s racist agenda. The protest was one of thousands in a nationwide day of action that mobilized millions of people.

“I didn’t spend my childhood being spat on and screamed at so that we could quit now. Today, I’m telling you, stand up, speak up, fight back,” said Leona Tate, reflecting on her experience as one of four Black girls who first attended segregated public schools in New Orleans. Tate continued, “This is not what we marched for. This is not what we bled for. I am 71 years old and I’m still fighting, so what are you going to do to join me?”

As the crowd of thousands took to the streets, they chanted “No more deportations,“ and “Hands off Iran now!” A banner at the front of the march read, “Fight Trump’s agenda! No to deportations! No to U.S. attacks and war!”

After the march, Charlie Schully addressed the crowd on behalf of New Orleans Stop Helping Israel’s Ports (NOSHIP), “The $200 billion Trump wants to spend on the war on Iran could pay for over 27 million Americans to have their health insurance covered by Medicaid, which Trump just cut with his ‘big beautiful bill.’”

Schully concluded, “Organizing people power is the only way we can get these crooked politicians to take our hard earned money away from the war profiteers and put it into services that benefit us.”

#NewOrleansLA #LA #PeoplesStruggles #NoKings #AntiWarMovement #NOSHIP